Brazilian Coffee Shop in Old Town Offering Tastes from São Paolo

By on January 23, 2021

Brazilian coffee might be familiar to some, but the food is not as widely known. Barely a handful of restaurants feature Brazilian cuisine, but a new bakery in Old Town – run by a Brazilian family – is introducing coffee lovers to a few of their most popular snacks.

PiniPico
1538 N. Clark St.
312-624-8389
https://www.pinipico.com

