Smakosz a Polish Tradition in Jefferson Park

Polish food is abundant in Chicago, and this time of year, many of the traditional dishes come as a relief to the bitterly cold weather. Stews, soups and potato dumplings, just to name a few. A longtime Jefferson Park restaurant is my focus this week, as I dive, spoon first, into several homey dishes.

Smakosz Restaurant

5619 W. Lawrence Ave.

773-205-1771

https://www.smakoszrestaurant.com