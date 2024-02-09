Making Tavern Style Pizza in a Proluxe Dough Press

I’ve been working for months testing and playing with the DP1100 from Proluxe, which allows you to not only press your dough into a 14″ or 18″ round, but also par bakes it gently, setting it in place, killing the yeast and stopping it from having a third rise in the oven. This is Chicago thin pizza at its best, and you don’t have to roll out, or use a big dough sheeter; you don’t have to cold cure the dough in the fridge. You don’t even have to ferment the dough that long, just overnight on the counter. I’m so excited to be working with the team at Proluxe! They have the DP1100 which has one heated plate and the DP2000 which has both heated plates. Let me know if you want more information on how to get one of these for your tavern/lounge/hotel or restaurant. Let the tavern wave begin…