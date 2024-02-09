Suburban Pizzeria Honors Woman Who Helped Create Their Deep-Dish

The owners of Georgio’s Chicago Pizzeria & Pub in Crystal Lake and S. Barrington say they owe their success to Alice Mae Redmond. Redmond, who worked at Uno’s, Due’s and Gino’s East, helped Brian Coli’s father create Old World Pizza in Elmwood Park in 1990. She shared her expertise and her recipe with the Coli family. When Brian started Georgio’s in 2002, he continued using that same deep-dish recipe, which calls for quite a bit of vegetable oil, to help the dough “pan out” easily and stretch. If you’re a fan of My Pi, Lou Malnati’s and Pizano’s, you’ll recognize this pizza. No knife and fork necessary!

Georgio’s Chicago Pizzeria & Pub

75 E. Woodstock St., Crystal Lake

815-459-8888

100 W. Higgins Rd., S.Barrington

847-844-1988