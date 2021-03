One of my favorite street snacks in Turkey is lahmacun (lah-mah-ZHOON) because it’s portable and delicious. Just please don’t call it Turkish pizza. I found an excellent version at a cafe in Ravenswood, where it’s just $5.00! See the video to learn how they make it, and more important, how to eat it.

Turkish Cafe & Bakkal

2621 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago

773-681-0275

www.cafebakkal.com