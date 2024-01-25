Pizza Matta Making Two Types of Pie: Tavern and East Coast Thin

The last two years have seen a bumper crop of new pizzerias in Chicago with styles ranging from deep-dish and tavern style to Detroit and Sicilian. At a new spot on the Northwest Side, the staff started off with one style, then added a second after popular demand. The Chef behind Giant – one of the city’s better restaurants – jumped into pizza during the pandemic, then opened a spot next door doing thin, East Coast-inspired pies. Those required some tweaking, and while he perfected those pizzas, he added a weekly tavern style to the mix. Guess which one is more popular with the neighbors.

Pizza Matta

3211 W. Armitage Ave.

773-661-6521