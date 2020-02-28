A Pair of Noodle-Focused Restaurants in Hoffman Estates

Noodles come in all sorts of sizes, from several different countries, and a pair of Hoffman Estates restaurants take their noodles pretty seriously. One of them makes their noodles from scratch, while the other uses them in traditional Malaysian, Vietnamese, Thai and Chinese recipes.

Asian Noodle House

844 N. Roselle Road, Hoffman Estates

847-882-9650

Noodle Deli

2 Golf Center, Hoffman Estates

847-882-4499

noodledelitogo.com