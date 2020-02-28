A Pair of Noodle-Focused Restaurants in Hoffman Estates

Noodles come in all sorts of sizes, from several different countries, and a pair of Hoffman Estates restaurants take their noodles pretty seriously. One of them makes their noodles from scratch, while the other uses them in traditional Malaysian, Vietnamese, Thai and Chinese recipes.
Asian Noodle House
844 N. Roselle Road, Hoffman Estates
847-882-9650
Noodle Deli
2 Golf Center, Hoffman Estates
847-882-4499
noodledelitogo.com
More Chicago Restaurants Offering Delivery, Curbside – Day 4
