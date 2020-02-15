Home / Blog / Moreno’s Liquors Opens Neighborhood’s First Speakeasy/Bar

Moreno’s Liquors Opens Neighborhood’s First Speakeasy/Bar

By on February 15, 2020

For 42 years, Moreno’s Liquors has served its community in Little Village, but opening a bar was a different kind of hurdle. That’s when the owner’s kids decided to open Osito’s Tap.

Osito’s Tap
2553 S. Ridgeway Ave.
773-277-8117

