Hometown Coffee & Juice Attracting Locals from North Shore

By on February 8, 2020

You can easily find national chain stores on the North Shore, but what’s harder to find is a true neighborhood coffee shop where they make food from morning until night, including lattes, espressos and a full bar. A year-old coffee shop in downtown Glencoe has been packing in the regulars for its mix of creative dishes with a side of local personality.

Hometown Coffee & Juice
700 Vernon Ave., Glencoe
847-242-0220

