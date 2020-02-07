Home / Blog / Hot Pot Like a Pro at Mrs. Gu Skewers & Hot Pot in Chinatown

Hot Pot Like a Pro at Mrs. Gu Skewers & Hot Pot in Chinatown

By on February 7, 2020

One of Chinatown’s most prolific restaurateurs is back at it. Tony Hu has several projects up his sleeve, including an expansion of his popular Lao Sze Chuan. His latest project is a partnership with a beloved Chinese hot pot chain that’s making its U.S. debut in Chicago’s Chinatown.

Mrs. Gu Skewers & Hot Pot
2407 S. Wentworth Ave.
312-291-9058

