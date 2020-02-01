Hexe Coffee Roasting Beans, Serving Booze All Day

There are dozens of coffee shops scattered throughout Chicago, but not many where they roast all of their beans in-house, bake all of their breads and pastries and also serve beer, wine and cocktails. A new coffee shop on the border of Roscoe Village and Bucktown offers all of the above, making it an all-day destination.

Hexe Coffee Co.

2000 W. Diversey Pkwy

312-525-2099