Hexe Coffee Roasting Beans, Serving Booze All Day

By on February 1, 2020

There are dozens of coffee shops scattered throughout Chicago, but not many where they roast all of their beans in-house, bake all of their breads and pastries and also serve beer, wine and cocktails. A new coffee shop on the border of Roscoe Village and Bucktown offers all of the above, making it an all-day destination.

Hexe Coffee Co.
2000 W. Diversey Pkwy
312-525-2099

