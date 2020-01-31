Home / Blog / J.T.’s Genuine Sandwich Shop Inspired by Regional Classics

J.T.’s Genuine Sandwich Shop Inspired by Regional Classics

By on January 31, 2020

There are sandwich shops littered throughout the city. Most will fall into one of two camps: the typical deli or the Italian sub variety. However, a new shop in Irving Park is taking a more regional approach, with an emphasis on the Midwest.

J.T.’s Genuine Sandwich Shop
3970 N. Elston Ave.
773-754-7729

Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *