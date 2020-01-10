Moody Tongue Expands Culinary Focused Beer Program

A Chicago brewery’s recent move from Pilsen to the South Loop has not only beer fans excited, but also serious food lovers. That’s because Moody Tongue Brewing took over a massive space near McCormick Place, offering both a bar menu and a more formal dining room, and in both cases, they’ve released a slew of new styles of beer, all of which are designed specifically to go with food.

Moody Tongue Brewing

2515 S. Wabash Ave.

312-600-5111

