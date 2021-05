Hidden in the back of a Thai market in Edgewater, there’s a tiny steam table holding homemade curries and salads. While it appeals mainly to ex-pats, anyone longing for the fiery, funky flavors of Thailand will appreciate it.

Talard Thai Asian Market

5353 N. Broadway

773-942-6566

https://talard-thai-asian-market.business.site/?utm_source=gmb&utm_medium=referral