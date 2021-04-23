Freddy’s Pizza in Cicero Hits 65 Years and Hasn’t Slowed Down

Joe Quercia started working at Freddy’s in 1968 – an Italian immigrant who couldn’t speak English. He bought the business in 1973 and has never left. He and his wife continue to run this tiny store and deli, and they’re as busy as ever. Definitely one of Chicago’s legendary joints.

Freddy’s

1600 S. 61st Ave. Cicero, IL

708-863-9289

http://www.freddyspizza.com​