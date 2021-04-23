Freddy’s Pizza in Cicero Hits 65 Years and Hasn’t Slowed Down

Joe Quercia started working at Freddy’s in 1968 – an Italian immigrant who couldn’t speak English. He bought the business in 1973 and has never left. He and his wife continue to run this tiny store and deli, and they’re as busy as ever. Definitely one of Chicago’s legendary joints.

Freddy’s
1600 S. 61st Ave. Cicero, IL
708-863-9289
http://www.freddyspizza.com

  1. Hi Steve,
    Thanks for sharing this segment on Freddy’s. I got to know about Freddy’s through you when you were doing your Chicago land pizza tour. I really like shops & food places like Freddy’s. I haven’t had a chance to go there yet because it’s far from me, but I hope to make it out there someday soon.

