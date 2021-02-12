Celebrate Chinese New Year with Hunanese & Cantonese Dishes

There were no ball drops last night at midnight, but Friday is the Chinese New Year. The Year of the Ox would typically usher in parades and family feasts in Chinatown, but with COVID-19, it’s obviously a different story. I visited a pair of restaurants this weekend. One specializes in Hunan cuisine and the other focuses on Cantonese, where the names of the dishes often dictate their presence on the table.

Hunan Cuisine

2002 S. Wentworth Ave.

312-285-2968

https://hunancuisinechicago.square.site

Jade Court

1516 E. Harper Ct.

773-966-4106

https://www.jadecourtrestaurant.com