Hand-Stacked Shawarma, Homemade Falafel the Stars at Crave Kabob

By on February 13, 2021

Shawarma stands selling falafel, kabobs and other Middle Eastern dishes are all over the region. But a locally-owned concept – with locations in Skokie and the West Loop – differentiates itself, by hand-stacking their shawarma each day into giant cones that are cooked slowly.

