Hand-Stacked Shawarma, Homemade Falafel the Stars at Crave Kabob

Shawarma stands selling falafel, kabobs and other Middle Eastern dishes are all over the region. But a locally-owned concept – with locations in Skokie and the West Loop – differentiates itself, by hand-stacking their shawarma each day into giant cones that are cooked slowly.

Crave Kabob

1521 W. Madison St.

312-600-6800

http://www.cravekabob.com

7240 Niles Center Road, Skokie

847-393-7111