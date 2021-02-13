Shawarma stands selling falafel, kabobs and other Middle Eastern dishes are all over the region. But a locally-owned concept – with locations in Skokie and the West Loop – differentiates itself, by hand-stacking their shawarma each day into giant cones that are cooked slowly.
Crave Kabob
1521 W. Madison St.
312-600-6800
http://www.cravekabob.com
7240 Niles Center Road, Skokie
847-393-7111
This taqueria, along busy Western Ave., hand-stacks their tacos al pastor with pork, but they also make a delicious vegetarian version with celery root and portobello mushrooms in butter...
Hand-Stacked Shawarma, Homemade Falafel the Stars at Crave Kabob
Harold’s Chicken Celebrates 70 Years, Expanding to Other Cities
Old Fashioned Donuts Serving Up City’s Best Glazed, Fritters for 50 Years
©2019 Steve Dolinsky, All Rights Reserved Images, Video and Artwork Copyright their respective owners.
Hand-Stacked Shawarma, Homemade Falafel the Stars at Crave Kabob
Harold’s Chicken Celebrates 70 Years, Expanding to Other Cities
©2019 Steve Dolinsky, All Rights Reserved
Images, Video and Artwork Copyright their respective owners.