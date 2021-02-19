Tacos Al Pastor at Taqueria Chingón

This taqueria, along busy Western Ave., hand-stacks their tacos al pastor with pork, but they also make a delicious vegetarian version with celery root and portobello mushrooms in butter confit. The melding of French and Mexican techniques is consistent, since each of the two chef-partners hails from different backgrounds.
Taqueria Chingón
2234 N. Western Ave., Chicago, IL
773-687-9408
https://www.taqueriachingon.com
