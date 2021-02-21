A Trio of Chicken Parm Sandwiches in Chicago

There are several great sandwiches available in Chicago. The Italian beef and the Maxwell Street porkchop come to mind, but finding a good Chicken Parm is just as rewarding. Here’s a whirlwind tour of three tasty ones.
Robert’s Pizza & Dough Co.
465 N. McClurg Ct.
312-265-1328
https://www.robertspizzacompany.com
D’Amato’s
1124 W. Grand Ave.
312-733-5456
https://damatoschicago.com
Publican Quality Meats
825 W. Fulton Mkt.
312-445-8977
https://www.publicanqualitymeats.com
Chef Bill Kim’s Pizza & Parm Shop
Inside Michael Jordan’s Restaurant
1225 22nd St.
Oak Brook
Inside Urban Belly, 1542 N. Damen Ave.
https://www.cbkpizzaparm.com