A Trio of Chicken Parm Sandwiches in Chicago

By on February 21, 2021

There are several great sandwiches available in Chicago. The Italian beef and the Maxwell Street porkchop come to mind, but finding a good Chicken Parm is just as rewarding. Here’s a whirlwind tour of three tasty ones.

Robert’s Pizza & Dough Co.
465 N. McClurg Ct.
312-265-1328
https://www.robertspizzacompany.com

D’Amato’s
1124 W. Grand Ave.
312-733-5456
https://damatoschicago.com

Publican Quality Meats
825 W. Fulton Mkt.
312-445-8977
https://www.publicanqualitymeats.com

Chef Bill Kim’s Pizza & Parm Shop
Inside Michael Jordan’s Restaurant
1225 22nd St.
Oak Brook

Inside Urban Belly, 1542 N. Damen Ave.
https://www.cbkpizzaparm.com

