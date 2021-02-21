A Trio of Chicken Parm Sandwiches in Chicago

There are several great sandwiches available in Chicago. The Italian beef and the Maxwell Street porkchop come to mind, but finding a good Chicken Parm is just as rewarding. Here’s a whirlwind tour of three tasty ones.

Robert’s Pizza & Dough Co.

465 N. McClurg Ct.

312-265-1328

https://www.robertspizzacompany.com

D’Amato’s

1124 W. Grand Ave.

312-733-5456

https://damatoschicago.com

Publican Quality Meats

825 W. Fulton Mkt.

312-445-8977

https://www.publicanqualitymeats.com

Chef Bill Kim’s Pizza & Parm Shop

Inside Michael Jordan’s Restaurant

1225 22nd St.

Oak Brook

Inside Urban Belly, 1542 N. Damen Ave.

https://www.cbkpizzaparm.com