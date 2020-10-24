El Oso Residency Gives Zaragoza Chef Chance to Cook Mexican in Hyde Park

The Promontory in Hyde Park has a temporary restaurant, El Oso, with a focus on Mexican cooking. Chef Jonathan Zaragoza, a family member of the Southwest Side Birrieria Zaragoza Mexican joint, has given new purpose to a music venue and restaurant that has been prospering since spring.
5311 S. Lake Park Ave. W
312-801-2100
https://www.promontorychicago.com
