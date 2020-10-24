Home / Blog / El Oso Residency Gives Zaragoza Chef Chance to Cook Mexican in Hyde Park

El Oso Residency Gives Zaragoza Chef Chance to Cook Mexican in Hyde Park

By on October 24, 2020

The Promontory in Hyde Park has a temporary restaurant, El Oso, with a focus on Mexican cooking. Chef Jonathan Zaragoza, a family member of the Southwest Side Birrieria Zaragoza Mexican joint, has given new purpose to a music venue and restaurant that has been prospering since spring.

El Oso (at the Promontory)

5311 S. Lake Park Ave. W
312-801-2100
https://www.promontorychicago.com

