El Oso Residency Gives Zaragoza Chef Chance to Cook Mexican in Hyde Park

The Promontory in Hyde Park has a temporary restaurant, El Oso, with a focus on Mexican cooking. Chef Jonathan Zaragoza, a family member of the Southwest Side Birrieria Zaragoza Mexican joint, has given new purpose to a music venue and restaurant that has been prospering since spring.

El Oso (at the Promontory)

5311 S. Lake Park Ave. W

312-801-2100

https://www.promontorychicago.com