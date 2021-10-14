Fall Book Tour for “The Ultimate Chicago Pizza Guide: A History of Squares & Slices in the Windy City”

We’ve scheduled several events, signings and pizza parties around the launch of my latest book, and would love to see you out at one of them this season. I’ll be updating this schedule weekly.

Book Events for “The Ultimate Chicago Pizza Guide”

Oct. 20 Robert’s Pizza & Dough Co., 465 N. McClurg Ct., 6 – 8 pm

Q & A with Steve, get a signed copy, enjoy the city’s best artisan pizza.

Nov. 10 Revolution Brewing Taproom, 3340 N. Kedzie Ave., 6 – 7:30 pm

“Pairing Local Beers with Chicago Pizzas” with special guest Josh Noel, local beer scribe. Josh’s book – Barrel-Aged Stout and Selling Out: Goose Island, Anheuser-Busch, and How Craft Beer Became Big Business” – will also be available for purchase.

Nov. 11 Bungalow by Middle Brow, 2840 W. Armitage Ave., 6 – 8 pm

Stop by for a pizza and a beer, and talk with Steve about Chicago pizza & get a signed book

Nov. 13 The Bear Paw Inn, 3237 SE Milwaukie Ave., Portland, OR, 12 – 2 pm

Tavern-style pizzas, beer and a presentation on Chicago pizza + get a signed book

Nov. 16 Breezy Town Pizza, 4864 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle, 6 – 8 pm

Deep pan pizzas, beer and a presentation on Chicago pizza + get a signed book

Nov. 19 Whiner Beer Co., 1400 W. 46th St., Chicago, 6 – 8 pm

Whiner is launching their “Triple Tub” – a 9% abv dry hopped barrel blended tripel with three hop variations. Listen to a talk about “Pairing Local Beers with Chicago Pizzas” with special guest Josh Noel, local beer scribe. Josh’s book – Barrel-Aged Stout and Selling Out: Goose Island, Anheuser-Busch, and How Craft Beer Became Big Business” – will also be available for purchase. Come check it out, get some Le Pizza and pick up a signed copy of Steve’s book.