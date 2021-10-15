“Pizza City” Episode 1 (Chicago)
We’ve completed a pilot for a show we hope will get picked up by a streaming service, cable channel or broadcaster. We’re releasing the pilot (Episode 1) on the same day as “The Ultimate Chicago Pizza Guide” is published, to reemphasize there is more to Chicago than just deep-dish. Hope you enjoy it.
Chicago is deep dish! And having moved down to South Florida at the same time UNO’s decided to sell all their locations to Outback I miss it everyday! Yes you can make other kinds of pizza but everyone loves Chicago deep dish!