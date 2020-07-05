Get Your Bagel Fix at Pair of New Shops in Area, Quality Rivals East Coast

Bagels have been a constant at shops like New York Bagel and Bialy in Lincolnwood, or N-Y-C Bagel Deli and Steingold’s in the city, but every now and then, another bagel maker comes onto the scene. I found two new shops worth a shmear: one in Oak Park, the other in Gold Coast (based on a popular brand from Madison, WI, run by a former New Yorker).

Gotham Bagels

1212 N. Dearborn St.

312-656-8166

https://www.gothambagels.com

pickup and delivery only, Wed. – Sun. 9 am – 1 pm

In Madison:

112 E. Mifflin St.

608-467-7642



The Daly Bagel

130 Chicago Ave., Oak Park

708-613-5263

https://thedalybagel.com

Also mentioned:

New York Bagel & Bialy

4714 W Touhy Ave, Lincolnwood

847-673-9388

https://www.newyorkbagelandbialy.net



NYC Bagel Deli

1001 W. North Ave., 312-274-1278

515 N. Dearborn, 312-923-9999

https://www.nycbd.com

Steingold’s

1840 W. Irving Park Rd.

773-661-2469

https://www.steingoldsdeli.com