Get Your Bagel Fix at Pair of New Shops in Area, Quality Rivals East Coast

Bagels have been a constant at shops like New York Bagel and Bialy in Lincolnwood, or N-Y-C Bagel Deli and Steingold’s in the city, but every now and then, another bagel maker comes onto the scene. I found two new shops worth a shmear: one in Oak Park, the other in Gold Coast (based on a popular brand from Madison, WI, run by a former New Yorker).
Gotham Bagels
1212 N. Dearborn St.
312-656-8166
https://www.gothambagels.com
pickup and delivery only, Wed. – Sun. 9 am – 1 pm
In Madison:
112 E. Mifflin St.
608-467-7642
The Daly Bagel
130 Chicago Ave., Oak Park
708-613-5263
https://thedalybagel.com
Also mentioned:
New York Bagel & Bialy
4714 W Touhy Ave, Lincolnwood
847-673-9388
https://www.newyorkbagelandbialy.net
NYC Bagel Deli
1001 W. North Ave., 312-274-1278
515 N. Dearborn, 312-923-9999
https://www.nycbd.com
Steingold’s
1840 W. Irving Park Rd.
773-661-2469
https://www.steingoldsdeli.com