A Pair of New Ramen Shops Offering Unique Bowls of Japanese Comfort

The Japanese bowl of ramen is getting a few new looks in Chicago, thanks to some chefs willing to experiment. While most bowls feature the cloudy, pork-based “tonkotsu” broth, a pair of newcomers is offering diners a wider range of options. One is located in Des Plaines, near O’Hare, while the other is in Lincoln Square, near the edge of North Center.

Chicago Ramen

578 E. Oakton St., Des Plaines

224-938-9982

https://www.facebook.com/chicagoramentky/

Menya Goku

2207 W. Montrose Ave.

773-942-6701

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Menya-Goku/103667707837210