A Pair of New Ramen Shops Offering Unique Bowls of Japanese Comfort

By on July 12, 2020

The Japanese bowl of ramen is getting a few new looks in Chicago, thanks to some chefs willing to experiment. While most bowls feature the cloudy, pork-based “tonkotsu” broth, a pair of newcomers is offering diners a wider range of options. One is located in Des Plaines, near O’Hare, while the other is in Lincoln Square, near the edge of North Center.

Chicago Ramen
578 E. Oakton St., Des Plaines
224-938-9982
https://www.facebook.com/chicagoramentky/

Menya Goku
2207 W. Montrose Ave.
773-942-6701
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Menya-Goku/103667707837210

