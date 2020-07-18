Home / Blog / Choong Man Chicken Offers Unique Korean Fried Chicken in Glenview

By on July 18, 2020

Korean chains usually start their American branches in Los Angeles, but a popular fried chicken brand from South Korea – with more than 200 locations there – has begun its U.S. expansion on the East Coast, with stores in Virginia, Georgia and Texas.

Choong Man Chicken recently opened a branch in Glenview, the only location in Illinois. They offer fried chicken a number of ways, including a few you’ve likely never seen at your neighborhood Korean chicken joint.

Choong Man Chicken
9850 N. Milwaukee Ave., Glenview
224-361-3334

