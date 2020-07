We all know Chicago is a pizza town, but did you know about all of the various styles available here? Beyond our native tavern-thin, deep-dish and stuffed, there’s also Detroit, Neapolitan and Sicilian, to name a few. Even Roman style is gaining a foothold here, with the latest iteration in a category all its own.

L’Aventino

355 E. Ohio St.

312-964-5112

https://www.laventino.com/

New Hours:

Wed. – Thurs. 5 – 9 p.m.

Fri.- Sun. 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Patio is first-come, first-served