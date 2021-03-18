“Good Eating” 5th Anniversary – Segment 4

Here’s another throwback from January, 2000, as we taped our 5th anniversary show at the Ritz-Carlton Dining Room. In this segment, a toast from Wolfgang Puck (when he had a restaurant at the MCA), plus interviews with John Bubala (Thyme), Patrick Concannon (Fahrenheit), John Hogan (Savarin), Gabino Sotelino (Ambria, Cafe Ba-Ba-Reeba!) and Gordon Sinclair (Gordon). Plus, the only existing on-camera interview I know of with the Tribune’s late Food & Wine Columnist, William Rice.