Tuna Poke & Seafood Ceviche from Dirk’s Fish

This week I was longing for Florida. Because while our temps dropped in Chicago, I couldn’t help but think about how often I stopped by Goatfeathers, the local seafood market near our Airbnb in Santa Rosa Beach. Several times a week I’d stop in for a pound of yellowfin tuna, some local grouper and at least a pound or two of Gulf shrimp. What I completely forgot was that Dirk’s Fish & Gourmet Shop in Lincoln Park carries all of the above, and getting it to my kitchen is even easier using Mercato. I’ve been working on a partnership with this company the past few weeks – it’s a great platform and website that promotes local grocers. I searched for some keywords on the Mercato site, saw Dirk’s, then placed my order. You can get $10 off your first order if you just use “stevedolinsky” promo code at checkout. Once again, I didn’t write anything down, but here’s a pretty close approximation of what I made.

Tuna Poke

(Serves 2)

.5 lb fresh, sushi grade yellowfin tuna

1 avocado

1 mango, preferably Mexican or Thai variety

1/2 seedless cucumber, cut into equal size, about 1/4″ square

1 scallion, finely chopped

2 Tbsp soy sauce

2 Tbsp rice vinegar

1 Tbsp sesame oil

salt, pepper to taste

black & white sesame seeds (optional)

fresh cilantro (optional)

Cut tuna into small, equal cubes, about 1/2″ in diameter, place into large bowl. Add cubed avocado, mango, cucumber and scallion. Toss with soy, rice vinegar, sesame oil then season to taste. Serve in bowl and top with sesame seeds and/or fresh cilantro.

Seafood Ceviche

(serves 2)

.5 pound grouper, tilefish or other meaty, white fleshed fish

.25 pound Gulf shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 garlic clove, minced

1/2 shallot, minced

2 scallions, finely chopped

1/2 seedless cucumber, chopped into even cubes, about 1/4″ across

1/2 cup fresh lime juice

salt, pepper to taste

Avocado, corn nuts for garnish

Toss all ingredients in large bowl, let lime juice citrus “cook” the seafood for about 10 minutes. Serve immediately with chips, avocado and corn nuts.