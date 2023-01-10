I’m Launching a Pizza Festival in Los Angeles

After almost a year of work (and dozens of slices), I’m excited to announce our second pizza festival, coming up in four months. Pizza City Fest: Los Angeles will bring together 40 of Southern California’s best pizzerias for a full weekend of pizza appreciation, education and giving back. Local pizza guru Noel Brohner and my friend Caryl Chinn have been helping me nail down the details, as we’ve gone on a series of pizza eating excursions over the last six months. On one Saturday alone, I visited eight shops in Long Beach, coming back with three we’ve invited to be a part of this event. L.A. LIVE is our partner, and we’ll be partying on the event deck there, right across the street from crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center) from 12 – 5 p.m. on April 29 and 30th.

In addition to pizza tastings, we’ll have educational seminars and demos from the area’s top pizza people, including Daniele Uditi (Pizzana), Evan Funke (Felix, Mother Wolf) and John Arena (Truly Pizza and Metro Pizza). We’ll also have salads, desserts and a Collab Lab each hour, pairing up a local baker, farmer or artisan to create unique pizza-inspired pairings. We’re even throwing in all of the drinks in one ticket price! Tickets go on sale January 20 (January 18 for American Express Card holders). More info: www.pizzacityfest.com. Hope to see you all in L.A. in April!