Al Bawadi Grill opened at the beginning of 2020 – not the greatest timing. The original, in S. Suburban Bridgeview, is a gem. Their kebabs and kanefa alone are worth the trip. But if you live up North, this is definitely a must-stop for Middle Eastern fare.

Al Bawadi Grill

8501 W. Dempster St., Niles

847-957-1999