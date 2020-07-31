Kurimu Offers Asian-Inspired Coffee, Tea, Ice Cream & Soft Serve

For decades, Taylor Street has been synonymous with Italian food and culture. Chicago’s original “Little Italy” still has a few beef joints and ice shops, which do well in the summertime. A relatively new ice cream shop in the neighborhood is turning up the creativity a bit, with an emphasis on flavors from Asia, while still offering cold coffee and tea drinks, along with unique ice cream and soft serve flavors.
Kurimu
1159 W. Taylor St.
312-877-5227
https://www.kurimuchicago.com
