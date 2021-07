Sanguich de Miami is a one-of-a-kind sandwich shop on Calle Ocho in Miami. They roast their pork, brine and cure their ham and make the pickles. They even brush the Cuban bread with lard instead of butter, when griddling them. It’s a must if you’re in Miami and are craving a decent Cuban sandwich.

Sanguich de Miami

2057 SW 8th St., Miami

305-539-0969