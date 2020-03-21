Restaurants Reacting to Stay-at-Home Order – Day 6

(duck-guk, aka rice cake soup, at Perilla. Photo: Perilla)

We’ve definitely been doing a lot more cooking at home this week, and as much as I’ve loved being with my family, it truly hurts to see what’s happening to our hospitality industry. Workers, business owners, vendors – everyone is getting thrown upside down in this new reality that will likely last another eight weeks. Governor Pritzker has ordered a Stay-at-Home (a more soothing term for Shelter-in-Place) starting today at 5 p.m. and running through April 7. Chicago Public School kids have to be home until April 21st. Yesterday, the industry launched a Chef’s Call to Action (#toosmalltofail) asking people to call on their reps and senators, to help bail out the industry, rather than just airlines and hotels. The James Beard Foundation and The World’s 50 Best Restaurants are trying to help; you can too. Keep ordering takeout and delivery (as long as those delivery services are cutting or removing their crazy fees) and support your local restaurants, otherwise many of them won’t be around when this whole thing is over.

Perilla, my favorite Korean restaurant in the city (yes, I said it) has delivery. See pic above for their latest.

Caspian Kabab in Wicker Park has some super affordable Persian fare for delivery/carryout

Union Sushi running a Super Saturday deal today – 50% off all orders from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Use promo code: SUPERSATURDAY

WoodWind, in Streeterville (the former Green River space) has a Community Care Menu and is open for delivery, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily

Many grocery stores, including Whole Foods, are closing an hour or two earlier to restock shelves (stop buying all of the toilet paper people, nobody shits that often!) And most are now inviting customers 60 and older to shop an hour before they open to the general public.

Devon Seafood + Steak in Oakbrook Terrace has carryout and curbside, with 20% off all food orders. Beer and wine available for carryout, and ½ off wine bottles $100 or less, and 25% off wine more than $100. Open 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Houlihan’s Restaurant + Bar in Naperville has carryout, curbside and delivery. Free delivery with all orders placed via their website. Beer and wine available for carryout, and all wine bottles are 50% off. Open 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Sunday – Thursday, and 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

WAYS TO HELP

Tons of local restaurants are running GoFundMes or fundraisers for their staffs, including Sepia and Boka Group.

Dining At a Distance (constantly updated list of local restaurants with delivery, carryout)

Buy a Dining Bond – just like a savings bond. Essentially a gift certificate that is sold at 25% less than face value, but redeemable for face value when dining at the restaurant. (for example, a $100 bond is purchased for $75, but is worth $100 when you dine at the restaurant later)

Chicago Hospitality United is donating 100% of proceeds from merch sales to hourly workers.

RESOURCES

Bartenders Assistance & Relief – don’t need to be a member to apply for help, but must prove you’re a bartender who has been affected

Insurance Coverage for COVID-19 Injuries & Losses (courtesy Taft Law)

Commercial Real Estate Legal Issues Related to COVID-19 (courtesy Taft Law)

Illinois Restaurant Assoc. – latest updates for the industry