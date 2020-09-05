Home / Blog / A Pair of Colombian Restaurants Cooking Hearty Dishes From Scratch

A Pair of Colombian Restaurants Cooking Hearty Dishes From Scratch

By on September 5, 2020

Two Chicago restaurants are serving up a taste of Colombia with their hearty breakfasts and some of the best rotisserie chicken in the city, not to mention arepas that are made from corn that’s ground in-house.

El Fogón de Elena
3149 W. Lawrence Ave.
773-267-6893
www.elfogondeelena.com

El Asadero Colombiano
4800 N. Central Ave.
773-283-8323

