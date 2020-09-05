A Pair of Colombian Restaurants Cooking Hearty Dishes From Scratch

Two Chicago restaurants are serving up a taste of Colombia with their hearty breakfasts and some of the best rotisserie chicken in the city, not to mention arepas that are made from corn that’s ground in-house.

El Fogón de Elena

3149 W. Lawrence Ave.

773-267-6893

www.elfogondeelena.com

El Asadero Colombiano

4800 N. Central Ave.

773-283-8323