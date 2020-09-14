Home / Blog / Pupuseria Near Midway Airport Making Traditional Salvadorean Delicacies

Pupuseria Near Midway Airport Making Traditional Salvadorean Delicacies

By on September 14, 2020

In the Clearing neighborhood – just West of Midway Airport – two best friends have been combining their own recipes, creating a dish so popular in El Salvador, they named their café after it.

Pupuseria
6533 W. 63rd St.
773-498-3676

