Baked dough and melted cheese are pretty elemental, and in Chicago, we typically see them in pizza. But they can also form the basis of a classic dish with roots in Turkey and Georgia, near the Black Sea.
The dish – khachapuri – is made from scratch every day inside an Andersonville restaurant, where the menu is full of Georgian and Turkish specialties.
Oda Mediterranean
5657 N. Clark St.
773-878-8930
https://www.odachicago.com
Oda Mediterranean Making Georgian Khachapuri and Turkish Favorites
