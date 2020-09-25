Oda Mediterranean Making Georgian Khachapuri and Turkish Favorites

Baked dough and melted cheese are pretty elemental, and in Chicago, we typically see them in pizza. But they can also form the basis of a classic dish with roots in Turkey and Georgia, near the Black Sea.

The dish – khachapuri – is made from scratch every day inside an Andersonville restaurant, where the menu is full of Georgian and Turkish specialties.

Oda Mediterranean

5657 N. Clark St.

773-878-8930

https://www.odachicago.com