Creative Vegan Menu in Winnetka at Spirit Elephant

By on September 27, 2020

There are few restaurants in Chicago dedicated exclusively to vegans. The problem, up until recently, has been a lack of imagination on menus. You can only eat so many salads and black bean burgers. But a restaurant on the North Shore – open only since January – has put together a creative menu with several delicious options, and you’ll never miss the meat.

Spirit Elephant
924 Green Bay Rd., Winnetka
847-348-9000
https://www.spiritelephantrestaurant.com

