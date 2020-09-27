Creative Vegan Menu in Winnetka at Spirit Elephant

There are few restaurants in Chicago dedicated exclusively to vegans. The problem, up until recently, has been a lack of imagination on menus. You can only eat so many salads and black bean burgers. But a restaurant on the North Shore – open only since January – has put together a creative menu with several delicious options, and you’ll never miss the meat.
Chicagoans have been eating mainly three styles of pizza over the past century: tavern-style, deep-dish and stuffed. But it seems the pandemic has unleashed a new wave of pizzerias in...
Oda Mediterranean Making Georgian Khachapuri and Turkish Favorites
Pupuseria Near Midway Airport Making Traditional Salvadorean Delicacies
A Pair of Colombian Restaurants Cooking Hearty Dishes From Scratch
©2019 Steve Dolinsky, All Rights Reserved Images, Video and Artwork Copyright their respective owners.
New Wave of Pizzas in Chicago Brings Unfamiliar Styles to Town
Oda Mediterranean Making Georgian Khachapuri and Turkish Favorites
Pupuseria Near Midway Airport Making Traditional Salvadorean Delicacies
©2019 Steve Dolinsky, All Rights Reserved
Images, Video and Artwork Copyright their respective owners.