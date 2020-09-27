Creative Vegan Menu in Winnetka at Spirit Elephant

There are few restaurants in Chicago dedicated exclusively to vegans. The problem, up until recently, has been a lack of imagination on menus. You can only eat so many salads and black bean burgers. But a restaurant on the North Shore – open only since January – has put together a creative menu with several delicious options, and you’ll never miss the meat.

Spirit Elephant

924 Green Bay Rd., Winnetka

847-348-9000

https://www.spiritelephantrestaurant.com