New Wave of Pizzas in Chicago Brings Unfamiliar Styles to Town

Chicagoans have been eating mainly three styles of pizza over the past century: tavern-style, deep-dish and stuffed. But it seems the pandemic has unleashed a new wave of pizzerias in the city, with many finding inspiration from the East Coast and giving pizza lovers a chance to try some new slices.

Pizza Friendly Pizza (Sicilian)

1039 N. Western Ave.

773-395-2483

https://www.pizzafriendlypizza.com

Milly’s Pizza in the Pan (Deep Pan)

1801 N. Spaulding Ave.

224-656-4732

http://www.millyspizzachi.com

Wed – Sun pickup or delivery only

Pizza Lobo (NYC style)

3000 W. Fullerton Ave.

312-265-1745

https://www.pizzalobo.com

Le Pizza at Whiner Beer Co. (NYC style)

1400 W. 46th St.

Wed – Sun but must book a reservation due to distancing rules indoors

https://www.whinerbeer.com/book-experience

also mentioned:

Paulie Gee’s Logan Square (NYC slices)

2451 N. Milwaukee Ave.

773-360-1072

https://pauliegee.com/logan-square/