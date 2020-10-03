New Wave of Pizzas in Chicago Brings Unfamiliar Styles to Town

Chicagoans have been eating mainly three styles of pizza over the past century: tavern-style, deep-dish and stuffed. But it seems the pandemic has unleashed a new wave of pizzerias in the city, with many finding inspiration from the East Coast and giving pizza lovers a chance to try some new slices.
Pizza Friendly Pizza (Sicilian)
1039 N. Western Ave.
773-395-2483
https://www.pizzafriendlypizza.com
Milly’s Pizza in the Pan (Deep Pan)
1801 N. Spaulding Ave.
224-656-4732
http://www.millyspizzachi.com
Wed – Sun pickup or delivery only
Pizza Lobo (NYC style)
3000 W. Fullerton Ave.
312-265-1745
https://www.pizzalobo.com
Le Pizza at Whiner Beer Co. (NYC style)
1400 W. 46th St.
Wed – Sun but must book a reservation due to distancing rules indoors
https://www.whinerbeer.com/book-experience
also mentioned:
Paulie Gee’s Logan Square (NYC slices)
2451 N. Milwaukee Ave.
773-360-1072
https://pauliegee.com/logan-square/