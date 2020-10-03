Home / Blog / New Wave of Pizzas in Chicago Brings Unfamiliar Styles to Town

New Wave of Pizzas in Chicago Brings Unfamiliar Styles to Town

By on October 3, 2020

Chicagoans have been eating mainly three styles of pizza over the past century: tavern-style, deep-dish and stuffed. But it seems the pandemic has unleashed a new wave of pizzerias in the city, with many finding inspiration from the East Coast and giving pizza lovers a chance to try some new slices.

Pizza Friendly Pizza (Sicilian)
1039 N. Western Ave.
773-395-2483
https://www.pizzafriendlypizza.com

Milly’s Pizza in the Pan (Deep Pan)
1801 N. Spaulding Ave.
224-656-4732
http://www.millyspizzachi.com
Wed – Sun pickup or delivery only

Pizza Lobo (NYC style)
3000 W. Fullerton Ave.
312-265-1745
https://www.pizzalobo.com

Le Pizza at Whiner Beer Co. (NYC style)
1400 W. 46th St.
Wed – Sun but must book a reservation due to distancing rules indoors
https://www.whinerbeer.com/book-experience

also mentioned:
Paulie Gee’s Logan Square (NYC slices)
2451 N. Milwaukee Ave.
773-360-1072
https://pauliegee.com/logan-square/

