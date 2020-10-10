There are dozens, if not hundreds of taquerias in our region, but what makes one stand out from the other? Homemade tortillas for one; but also a kitchen that takes the time to prepare its fillings from scratch, in some cases, slow-cooking to achieve perfection. At the Blue Star Taqueria & Margarita Bar in southwest suburban Justice, they’re combining old school with new ideas for toppings.
Blue Star Taqueria & Margarita Bar
8350 S. Roberts Rd., Justice
708-907-5890
https://bluestartacos.com
There’s quite a bit more to Indian food than just tikka masala or tandoori chicken. The tradition of chaat – or street snacks – is integral to every region...
Blue Star Taqueria Making Tortillas from Scratch in SW Suburbs
New Wave of Pizzas in Chicago Brings Unfamiliar Styles to Town
Oda Mediterranean Making Georgian Khachapuri and Turkish Favorites
©2019 Steve Dolinsky, All Rights Reserved Images, Video and Artwork Copyright their respective owners.
“Chaat” Cookbook Helps De-Mystify Indian Street Food, Lots of Options in Chicago
Blue Star Taqueria Making Tortillas from Scratch in SW Suburbs
New Wave of Pizzas in Chicago Brings Unfamiliar Styles to Town
©2019 Steve Dolinsky, All Rights Reserved
Images, Video and Artwork Copyright their respective owners.