Home / Blog / Blue Star Taqueria Making Tortillas from Scratch in SW Suburbs

Blue Star Taqueria Making Tortillas from Scratch in SW Suburbs

By on October 10, 2020

There are dozens, if not hundreds of taquerias in our region, but what makes one stand out from the other? Homemade tortillas for one; but also a kitchen that takes the time to prepare its fillings from scratch, in some cases, slow-cooking to achieve perfection. At the Blue Star Taqueria & Margarita Bar in southwest suburban Justice, they’re combining old school with new ideas for toppings.

Blue Star Taqueria & Margarita Bar
8350 S. Roberts Rd., Justice
708-907-5890
https://bluestartacos.com

Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *