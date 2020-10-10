Blue Star Taqueria Making Tortillas from Scratch in SW Suburbs

There are dozens, if not hundreds of taquerias in our region, but what makes one stand out from the other? Homemade tortillas for one; but also a kitchen that takes the time to prepare its fillings from scratch, in some cases, slow-cooking to achieve perfection. At the Blue Star Taqueria & Margarita Bar in southwest suburban Justice, they’re combining old school with new ideas for toppings.

Blue Star Taqueria & Margarita Bar

8350 S. Roberts Rd., Justice

708-907-5890

https://bluestartacos.com