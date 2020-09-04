Avondale’s Santa Masa Producing Thousands of Tamales Every Week

Homemade tamales can be found all over Chicago, sometimes from storefronts, other times from street carts. And with Hispanic Heritage Month beginning soon, I’m going to spend the next couple of weeks taking a closer look at a few of my favorite dishes from Spanish-speaking countries, beginning with Mexico. There’s a husband-and-wife company producing thousands of tamales every week, selling them out in just three days.

Santa Masa Tamaleria

Click here to place order.

Delivery fees:



$6 for neighborhoods within their delivery radius

$10 for surrounding suburbs

@santamasachicago on Instagram

Los Gamas Tortilleria and Restaurant

3333 W. Armitage Ave.

872-829-3514