Bold Thai Flavors at Same Same in Roscoe Village

By on August 29, 2020

There are dozens of Thai restaurants in and around the city, but a relatively new one that opened shortly before the pandemic is now making some of the best versions of traditional dishes you probably won’t see elsewhere in town. Plus, everything- including the curry paste- is made from scratch.

Same Same
2022 W. Roscoe St.
Chicago, IL 60618
773-697-8688
https://www.samesamechicago.com

