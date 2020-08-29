Bold Thai Flavors at Same Same in Roscoe Village

There are dozens of Thai restaurants in and around the city, but a relatively new one that opened shortly before the pandemic is now making some of the best versions of traditional dishes you probably won’t see elsewhere in town. Plus, everything- including the curry paste- is made from scratch.
Same Same
2022 W. Roscoe St.
Chicago, IL 60618
773-697-8688
https://www.samesamechicago.com
