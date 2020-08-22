Home / Blog / Paletas Dominate Menu at SW Side Sweets Shop

Paletas Dominate Menu at SW Side Sweets Shop

By on August 22, 2020

Paletas are a summertime treat found all over the region, often in Mexican ice cream shops. There are both milk and water-based versions, but there’s so much more than just mango or strawberry. A tiny shop on the city’s Southwest Side produces more than 60 flavors, some completely unique, inspired by the owner’s childhood in Mexico.

Razpachos
5611 S. Pulaski Rd.
773-570-7011
http://www.razpachos.com

They also run Paleta Factory with five locations in the city.

