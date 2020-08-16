Home / Blog / New Food Hall in Chicago’s Medical District Offers a Dozen Unique Tastes

New Food Hall in Chicago’s Medical District Offers a Dozen Unique Tastes

By on August 16, 2020

After several years of construction and tens of millions of dollars, the landmarked Cook County Hospital building has been reborn as a hotel and food hall. The latter comes as a welcome sight to the hundreds of hospital workers in the Medical District. I sampled a bit from each vendor there.

Dr. Murphy’s Food Hall
1811 W. Harrison St.
drmurphysfoodhall.com

