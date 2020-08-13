Black People Eats Offers Listings to Black-Owned Businesses Around U.S.

In the wake of the protests following the killing of George Floyd, there has been a surge of interest in supporting Black-owned businesses. In terms of restaurants, coffee shops and bakeries, a website designed by a Richton Park man has become the place for Black-owned businesses in at least a half dozen cities, including Chicago. His Instagram and website are the same: blackpeopleeats.com
Here are the three places I featured in this story:
Sip & Savor
5301 S. Hyde Park Blvd.
773-952-4532
https://www.sipandsavorchicago.com/about/
528 E. 43rd St.
773-855-2125
78 E. 47th St.
773-633-2722
Can’t Believe It’s Not Meat
1368 E. 53rd St.
773-675-8208
https://cantbelieveitsnotmeat.business.site/?utm_source=gmb&utm_medium=referral
14 Parish
1644 E. 53rd St.
312-291-8379
https://www.14parish.com