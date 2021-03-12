Alabama White Sauce at Saw’s BBQ

When I knew I was going to be driving through Alabama in February, I had to figure out a way to stop somewhere to try some of the state’s legendary white barbecue sauce. Created at Big Bob Gibson’s in Decatur, I also realized it had to be available elsewhere. I reached out to a couple of people on Twitter who know a thing or two about Alabama: the Southern Foodways Alliance’s John T. Edge, and Kaitlin Collins, a proud alumna of the University of Alabama, who’s Twitter profile features a large picture of the school’s football coach, Nick Sabin. Since they both recommended Saw’s BBQ in Birmingham, that’s where I stopped on both legs of my road trip (the first visit to check it out, the second visit to shoot the story).

Saw’s BBQ

1154 11th Ave. S.

Birmingham, AL

https://www.sawsbbq.com​