Continuing our series of Major Throwback Thursdays here, with segment 3 of 6 from the “Good Eating” show’s 5th Anniversary blowout. I somehow convinced Chef Charlie Trotter to join me and 30 of the city’s best chefs for lunch at the Ritz-Carlton Chicago, with Chef Sarah Stegner making an exquisite lunch. In this segment, Trotter talks to Stegner about her main course – lamb with goat cheese from Capriole Farms in Indiana.