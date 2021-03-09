Asian Peanut Noodle Salad Recipe

After I posted a picture and some videos of this peanut noodle salad yesterday on Insta and Facebook, I had several comments asking for the recipe, so I’m obliging. By the way, I was making the salad as a way to highlight buying local ingredients from a local grocer (in this case, Green Grocer in West Town) thanks to Mercato. You can get $10 off your first order if you use the code “stevedolinsky”.

Steve’s Asian Peanut Noodle Salad

Serves 2

1/2 pound noodles (udon, spaghetti, bucatini and soba all work well)

Sauce:

1/4 cup creamy peanut butter

1/4 cup soy sauce

1 Tbsp rice vinegar

1 Tbsp sesame oil

1 Tbsp honey

3 cloves chopped garlic

1 Tbsp finely chopped ginger

1 tsp Sriracha or other red chile sauce

1/2 cup thinly sliced carrots

1/2 cup thinly sliced cabbage

1 bell pepper, thinly sliced

1/2 cup chopped peanuts

1/2 cup chopped cilantro

1 Tbsp black and white sesame seeds (optional)

Method:

Prepare noodles following package instructions.

Whisk sauce ingredients in a large bowl; add cooked and drained noodles to bowl and toss to coat.

Add vegetables and peanuts, toss well; once plated, top with cilantro and sesame seeds.

Note: you could also add cooked, chopped chicken breast along with vegetables, to make this a heartier main dish.