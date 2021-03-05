Sourdough Starters and Tartines in Florida’s Panhandle

Hidden among the ice cream shops and pizza parlors along Highway 30A in Florida’s panhandle, the Black Bear Bread Company is a beacon of all-natural starters and artisan breads. I asked them to show me how they make a pair of their delicious tartines (open-faced sandwiches) using their fantastic sourdough.

Black Bear Bread Co. 26 Logan Lane, Unit G
Santa Rosa Beach, FL
850-213-4528
https://www.blackbearbreadco.com
They also have a location in Miramar Beach and coming soon: Seaside.

2 responses to “Sourdough Starters and Tartines in Florida’s Panhandle

  1. It’s great to see you are still around, even if it’s not Chicago. 😉 Hope you keep it up and I think you got out of there just in time. Say hi to Mark if you talk to him…I miss him, too!

    Reply

    1. Thanks! I’m still in Chicago though. Just had a month off in FL. You’ll be seeing my stuff posted on my website and new YouTube channel.

      Reply

