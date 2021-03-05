Sourdough Starters and Tartines in Florida’s Panhandle

Hidden among the ice cream shops and pizza parlors along Highway 30A in Florida’s panhandle, the Black Bear Bread Company is a beacon of all-natural starters and artisan breads. I asked them to show me how they make a pair of their delicious tartines (open-faced sandwiches) using their fantastic sourdough.

Black Bear Bread Co. 26 Logan Lane, Unit G

Santa Rosa Beach, FL

850-213-4528

https://www.blackbearbreadco.com​

They also have a location in Miramar Beach and coming soon: Seaside.