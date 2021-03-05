Sourdough Starters and Tartines in Florida’s Panhandle
Hidden among the ice cream shops and pizza parlors along Highway 30A in Florida’s panhandle, the Black Bear Bread Company is a beacon of all-natural starters and artisan breads. I asked them to show me how they make a pair of their delicious tartines (open-faced sandwiches) using their fantastic sourdough.
Black Bear Bread Co. 26 Logan Lane, Unit G
Santa Rosa Beach, FL
850-213-4528
https://www.blackbearbreadco.com
They also have a location in Miramar Beach and coming soon: Seaside.
It’s great to see you are still around, even if it’s not Chicago. 😉 Hope you keep it up and I think you got out of there just in time. Say hi to Mark if you talk to him…I miss him, too!
Thanks! I’m still in Chicago though. Just had a month off in FL. You’ll be seeing my stuff posted on my website and new YouTube channel.