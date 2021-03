Segment two of our one-hour special from Jan. 2000, as Chef Charlie Trotter co-hosted with me at the Ritz-Carlton Chicago. 30 of the city’s best chefs joined us, as Chef Sarah Stegner made lunch for everyone. Highlights include: Rick Bayless, Rick Tramonto, Gale Gand, Julia Child, Emeril Lagasse and the first (and only) video of Chef Charlie Trotter interviewing Chef Jean Banchet. Throwback, Chicago style! Don’t miss the opening, with Julia Child and Jacques Pepin offering us a toast.