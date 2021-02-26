Venezuelan Arepas in Lake View Make Tasty Sandwiches

Don’t confuse Venezuelan arepas with Colombian versions. They’re completely different. At 11 Degree North, in Chicago’s Lake View neighborhood, they are making them just like back home.
11 Degree North
824 W. Belmont Ave.
Chicago
773-904-7284
https://www.11degreenorth.com
